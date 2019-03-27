Man who found parents’ bodies at car dealership testifies in trial against accused killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Witness testimony began Wednesday in the murder trial of Joseph McAlpin, 31, who is accused of robbing and gunning down a couple inside their Cleveland car dealership.

Prosecutors said McAlpin broke into Mr. Cars on East 185th Street in April 2017 and shot Trina Tomola Kuznik and Michael Kuznik in the heads as they prepared to close for the day.

Prosecutors said he also shot and killed their dog.

Trina’s son — Michael’s stepson — Colin Zackowski, who was 19 at the time, went to the car lot and discovered their bodies after they did not come home. He was the first witness to testify.

Zackowski said that when he arrived at the dealership, it was odd that the lights were off.

He testified that he looked in the showroom and saw pictures were crooked, chairs were on their side and a candy machine was knocked over and broken.

When he stepped inside, Zackowski said he saw what he believed to be the body of his mother, Trina, laying on the ground behind a desk.

“I assumed that it was her just by the fact that she was always the one in the showroom behind the desk,” Zackowski told a prosecutor. “As soon as I saw what I saw in the showroom, I ran out.”

Zackowski testified that he then called 911 and was told all operators were busy. A 911 operator then called back, and an audio recording of the call was played in court.

“Everything’s messed up in there, and there’s blood in there, and I had to walk out,” he told a dispatcher in the recording.

McAlpin, who is representing himself at trial, addressed Zackowski at the start of his cross-examination.

“Even though I understand that scenario of the situation, I want to let you know that I really, for what it’s worth, my deepest condolence to your loss, and I don’t even know if that will be even enough,” McAlpin said. “I just want to let you know that I have my condolence toward you.”

Prosecutors also presented testimony from a responding Cleveland Police officer and played police body camera video showing the scene.

Prosecutors said McAlpin and two other men stole a Mercedes and BMW from the dealership.

Jerome Diggs, 24, and Andrew Keener, 25, were arrested and charged with aggravated murder. Keener pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and grand theft.

Prosecutors said police identified McAlpin as a suspect through DNA evidence found at the dealership and inside the BMW, and cell phone records and surveillance footage from neighboring businesses place him at the murder scene.

McAlpin was indicted on 25 charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals.

He was previously served nine years in prison for a 2009 aggravated robbery case.

McAlpin faces the death penalty if convicted.

Continuing coverage here.

41.499320 -81.694361