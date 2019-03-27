Man talks to I-Team after breaching airport security unnoticed: ‘No one tried to stop me’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team tracked down the man recently arrested in a restricted area at Hopkins Airport, and he tells of how easy it was getting in there with no one noticing.

When police arrested Joseph Robinson, it marked the second security breach in weeks at Hopkins Airport. Earlier, a suspected drunk driver had plowed through a gate and driven on to the airfield, and that also went unnoticed.

Robinson told the I-Team, "I hopped a fence. I actually climbed over it." He said he wasn’t stopped by the barbed wire or any police, or security, or alarms. He added, "No, no one tried to stop me."

Robinson continued, "Once I hopped the fence, I kind of like roamed around in the area where I was. But I wasn't heading anywhere. I didn't have any intentions to do anything.”

Last month, a suspected drunk driver plowed through a gate at Hopkins and drove onto the airfield. Records show that damage was not discovered for hours.

Joseph Robinson estimates police caught him after about 15 minutes, though records show the time of the crime 6:20 a.m. Time of the arrest was 7:02.

Police say someone in the tower finally spotted Robinson.

How can it be that easy to beat security unnoticed? Last week, the airport director wouldn't answer questions. And for this story, city hall had no comment.

In court, Robinson faces only a minor charge of criminal trespass.

He tells us he was drunk, and thinking back, he’s not even clear on how or why he went to the airport.

His mother told the I-Team, "I just said, ‘How the hell did you get to the airport?’"

In the end, Robinson knows he made a mistake, but he never knew he would have so little trouble doing it.

He added, "And I do sincerely apologize. I understand that I never should have been, crossed those gates for security reasons."

On Wednesday in court, Robinson almost pleaded no contest. Instead, he’ll go back to court on the criminal trespass charge next month.

Meantime, the I-Team has filed requests for several documents and recordings tied to this. We’re waiting for the city to give us the records.