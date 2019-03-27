We took a tour of Tyler’s Farm, which specializes in hydroponic lettuce. The lettuce is on the menu at several local restaurants. You’ll also find that at many farmer’s markets throughout the year. http://www.tylersfarm.com/
Locally grown lettuce available year round
Show Info: March 27, 2019
