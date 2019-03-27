Locally grown lettuce available year round

Posted 10:57 am, March 27, 2019

We took a tour of Tyler’s Farm, which specializes in hydroponic lettuce. The lettuce is on the menu at several local restaurants. You’ll also find that at many farmer’s markets throughout the year. http://www.tylersfarm.com/

