Jimmy Dimora will get another day in appeals court

Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora will get another day in court – at least in an appeals court.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday said Dimora could file a new appeal based on a US Supreme Court decision which narrowed the legal definition of corruption.

A trial court turned down Dimora’s requests under that same decision.

That court ruled, in essence, that Dimora’s corruption involved so many actions that the Supreme Court ruling wouldn’t affect his case.

Dimora is serving over 28 years onward and 30 corruption-related convictions.

