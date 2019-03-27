Indians’ Jose Ramirez expected in opening day lineup

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait at the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex on February 21, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas— Jose Ramirez is expected to be in the Cleveland Indians’ opening day lineup Thursday, four days after fouling a pitch off the area below his left knee.

Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Ramirez should be ready to go for the opener at Minnesota. The All-Star third baseman worked out Monday and Tuesday in Arizona, testing his bruised left knee while Cleveland finished its exhibition schedule with games against the Rangers in Texas. Ramirez will join the team for a workout in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ramirez left the field in a cart Sunday in a scary scene for the Indians, who will already be without shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jason Kipnis. Both players are working back from right calf strains.

Ramirez had 39 home runs and 105 RBIs last season, finishing third in AL MVP voting for the second straight year.

