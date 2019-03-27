Icelandair cancels service to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Icelandair has canceled its Cleveland route.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reports the airport was advised Monday of the cancellation.

Icelandair flies the Boeing 737 Max 8.

The Boeing 737 Max jets were grounded March 13, following two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration say they are working on a software fix for the automatic safety feature that is the focus of those crash investigations, however, the global grounding of the jets is for an indefinite period of time.