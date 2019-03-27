Hop into spring! Dunkin’ Donuts to launch new spring menu, including Peeps-flavored coffee and donuts

Spring has sprung and that is bringing new items to the Dunkin’ Donuts menu, including one of the most iconic Easter treats.

Starting Monday, April 1,  Dunkin’ will offer the new Peeps marshmallow flavored coffee and espresso drinks along with Peeps donuts.

The donuts feature white icing, special green and egg-shaped sprinkles with a mini yellow Peeps marshmallow chick on top.

Both items are only available for a limited time.

Other new additions to the menu include:

  • New Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew: Dunkin’s ultra-smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew now features the classic combo of chocolate and cherry, giving Cold Brew fans a refreshing new choice to enjoy as the temps begin to rise. Guests can enjoy the newest Cold Brew flavor as part of the special offer of any medium-sized Dunkin’ Cold Brew* for only $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM during April.
  • Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade: For another refreshing and revitalizing beverage option, Dunkin’ is serving Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade. Made from real lemon juice, these authentic lemonades offer a cool twist on a warm-weather favorite.
  • New Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: As the days get warmer, this new sandwich will heat things up even more for breakfast lovers. The Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich features egg, American cheese and four strips of sweet Sriracha bacon, served on a croissant.

All new spring menu items are available beginning April 1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

