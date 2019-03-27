× Francisco Lindor now being treated for ankle sprain; time of return still to be determined

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Indians on Wednesday said Francisco Lindor sustained an acute left ankle sprain while running the bases during a minor league game on Tuesday.

He underwent an MRI Tuesday night and the findings were a moderate left ankle sprain.

His time for return is to be determined based on the fact that the timetable for his right calf still has yet to be decided.

