Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Francisco Lindor now being treated for ankle sprain; time of return still to be determined
CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Indians on Wednesday said Francisco Lindor sustained an acute left ankle sprain while running the bases during a minor league game on Tuesday.
He underwent an MRI Tuesday night and the findings were a moderate left ankle sprain.
His time for return is to be determined based on the fact that the timetable for his right calf still has yet to be decided.