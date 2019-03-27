Fox Recipe Box: Berry-Lemon Tartlets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sweet, light and delicious describes this perfect Spring dessert recipe. WW (Weightwatchers) spokesperson Dawn Smith showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy it is to whip up a batch of Berry-Lemon Tartlets. These sweet treats disappeared so fast after the cooking segment because they are simply delicious and the bonus is the fact that they aren't high in calorie. Click here to get more great WW recipes.

Berry-Lemon Tartlets

Serves: 30 | SmartPoints: 2

Ingredients:

2/3 cup(s) sugar2 large eggs, whisked

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1/2 cup(s) fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp salted butter

1 cup(s) whipped topping light or fat free

30 mini phyllo shell(s)

3/4 cup(s) fresh blueberries

Instructions:

Place sugar, lemon zest and eggs in a heavy-bottomed sauce pan; set over medium heat. Whisk constantly until mixture is combined and warmed through, 3-4 minutes. Add lemon juice and butter; cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened and bubbly, 4-5 minutes. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until thoroughly chilled and thickened; once chilled, fold in whipped topping until just combined. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place prebaked phyllo shells on a cookie sheet; bake until crispy, about 5 minutes. Let cool and then spoon about 2 tsp lemon mixture into each shell. When ready to serve, garnish each with a berry.

Serving size: 1 tartlet

Notes:

You can use any fresh berries for the topping.