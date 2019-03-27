× Former first lady Barbara Bush blamed President Trump for heart problems, said she no longer considered herself a Republican

In a biography being released one year after Barbara Bush’s death, the former first lady detailed a long-standing dislike for President Donald Trump.

“The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” was writted by USA Today’s Susan Page, who spoke with Bush in the final months of her life and had access to her diaries.

“Putin endorsed him, for heaven’s sake,” Barbara Bush said of President Trump, according to Page. “Putin the killer! Putin the worst! He endorsed Trump! That’s an endorsement you don’t want.”

Bush blamed Trump for what she called a heart attack.

It was not technically a heart attack, but an incident that hospitalized her in 2016 that was another chapter in her battle with chronic pulmonary disease.

Her son, former Governor Jeb Bush, was campaigning against Trump in the primaries at the time.

In one interview, she told Page: “I don’t understand why people are for” Trump. In another, she expressed “astonishment” that women could vote for Trump.

By the end of her life, she no longer considered herself a Republican.

“I’d probably say no today,” she told Page in an October 2017 interview on whether she was still a Republican.

Barbara Bush died last April and her husband, 41st President George H.W. Bush died in November.

The book is scheduled for release April 2.