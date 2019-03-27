Fast food assault: Video shows customer throw coffee at McDonald’s worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - An angry customer, who police say threw two hot coffees at a McDonald's worker, is now facing two charges of felonious assault.

Joseph Deluca, 54, of Cleveland was indicted and arrested earlier this month for the February 19 assault of the worker at the Clark Avenue McDonald's.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video of the incident which shows the hot coffee being thrown through the open window of the drive-thru.

The employee was taken to the hospital and suffered first degree burns, said Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Erin Stone.

"What is troubling with a case like this is you have someone who is going to work just to do her job," Stone said. "She asks to see his receipt and this angers him immensely and he throws two cups of hot coffee in her face."

The victim is continuing to recover at home.

Deluca is due in court next month.

If convicted of both charges, Deluca could receive probation or up to eight years in prison on each charge.