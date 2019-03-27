Drug suspect tries to escape on jet ski in Australia, almost makes it to Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police say a drug suspect was thwarted in his attempt to flee the country for Papua New Guinea on a motorized personal watercraft.

They say the man had set out Monday from the northern tip of Queensland state and he was carrying enough fuel for the Sea-Doo to make the 140-kilometer (86-mile) trip across the Torres Strait.

An Australian Border Force boat deployed to search for the man found him only a few kilometers from his destination at Saibai Island, an Australian territory south of the New Guinea coast.

They say the 57-year-old British man will be extradited to Western Australia state, where he is wanted on drug-related offenses.

Although it was a serious operation, Australian Federal Police showed a sense of humor in announcing the arrest.

“We’ve learned from DJ Khaled over the years – repetitive catch phrases sell music and jet skis are NOT your friend,” they said in a post.

