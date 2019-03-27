Dog who was abused then rescued from animal shelter becomes K-9

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — A German shepherd who was rescued from an animal shelter in Kansas is now a crime-fighting pup.

According to a post on the Geary County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page via Junction City-Geary County Animal Shelter, the pup, who was named Nova, was brought to the shelter in October 2018 with a deep wound around her muzzle. The shelter said that left them to believe she had been bound in some way by rope, wire, a string or a rubber band. She weighed just 27 pounds at the time, but the shelter said she should have weighed between 50-70 pounds.

The sheriff’s department in Junction City had discussed the idea of getting a second dog for drug detection and wanted to get the dog from the shelter, according to the Facebook post. They came to the shelter shortly after Nova was brought in.

The shelter said, less than six months after Nova was abandoned, on March 19, she became certified in narcotics detection and tracking.

The shelter is so happy that Nova’s future is now so bright.

“It happens more than most people even imagine — pets being abandoned. Whether it’s getting left at the Junction City-Geary County Animal Shelter, dumped along the side of a road or simply left behind at what was once their home, it’s becoming a near-crisis issue locally. If you see someone abusing or dumping a pet – do something, call authorities,” they said in the Facebook post.