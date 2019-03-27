Dig This: It’s time to wake up your lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's time to wake your lawn up from winter according to AJ Petitti. Fox 8's Todd Meany learned how to properly feed your hungry lawn and what you should use on the grass before fertilizing.

AJ's team provided us with additional information on Spring Lawn Care:

"Start by applying lime to the lawn using a product like Espoma Organic Lightning Lime, which is fast-acting way to raise the pH of your soil. Northeast Ohio soil tends to be acidic, so raising the pH to an ideal level (6.5-7) by using lime will allow the lawn to better absorb fertilizer.

Next, pick up a 4-step fertilizer program for your lawn like the Scotts 4-Step Program. Whether Scotts or Espoma Organic, these programs make lawn care easy from spring through fall by telling you exactly when, how, and why to apply each step. Step 1 is always about crabgrass prevention – putting a stop to crabgrass before it has a chance to germinate in the warm, wet spring weather. If planning to seed this year or over-seed certain areas of your lawn, make sure to choose Step 1 for Seeding, which is still powerful enough to prevent crabgrass without foiling your seeding effort. Hold off on Step 2 for weed control until later in the season, right about the time you see dandelions beginning to pop up and flower. Steps 3 and 4 are for much later in the summer and heading into fall.

Purchasing a full program (all 4 steps) at once in the spring is the more economical way to go, rather than purchasing individual bags over the course of the season, and the brands typically offer rebates and other promotions in the spring that support this.

Products like Scotts Patchmaster, Espoma Weed Preventer, and Bonide Weed Beater Ultra are also great products to use. If going the organic route, remember it takes a lot more volume or a higher dosage to accomplish the job.

Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.