David's Sous Vide Steak

Sous Vide Steak

1 strip steak about 1 ½ inches thick (about 1 lb)

Montreal steak seasoning (or just salt & pepper

1 plastic sous vide bag per steak (if you are making more than one)

1 tbs vegetable oil

2 tbs butter

Set up sous vide to 129 degrees.

Place steak in a plastic bag .

Remove air from bag and seal.

Place bagged steak in sous vide bath for 2 hours.

Remove steak from bag and pat dry.

Heat your heaviest skillet over high heat until smoking hot.

Add oil to pan and let it spread to at least the size of the steak.

Add steak and cook 1 minute. Turn steak and cook 1 minute.

Add tbs butter to pan and place steak on top for 1 minute.

Add another tbs of butter and cook the other side of the steak 1 minute. Hold the steak with tongs and brown the fatty edge for about 30 seconds.

Your steak is ready to serve.

Enjoy!