Cleveland police: Man hit woman with power saw, forced her to undress

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the man it says attacked a woman inside her home.

It happened on Wednesday in the city’s First District.

Police said Robert Johnson hit the victim on the head with a power saw, then forced her to undress at knife point. He also struck the woman with a metal pipe when she tried to defend herself, according to First District police.

Johnson stole the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Volk at 216-623-2509.