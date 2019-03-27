× City workers discover body of female while cleaning property at abandoned home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are investigating after the body of a female was found on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the rear yard of an abandoned, boarded-up home on E. 132nd Street for a female who was deceased.

Police say the female was found to be in an advanced state of decomposition when she was discovered by City of Cleveland Public Works employees who were cleaning and removing debris from the area.

Officers did not find any identification on the victim.

Members of the homicide unit along with the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene; the matter remains under investigation.