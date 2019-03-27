City unveils plans for Cleveland Indians home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians home opener will bring crowds downtown.
The team hosts the Chicago White Sox April 1 in a sold out game.
The game is at 4:10 p.m.
The City is asking people to carpool or use public transportation to ease traffic congestion.
Parking restrictions will be in effect on Monday, April 1 from noon to midnight.
Parking restrictions include:
Uber and Lyft Drop-off and Pick-up:
Erie Court is designated for Uber, Lyft and other paid driving service drop-off and pick-up location. This area is authorized for use on April 1 from 12 p.m. until April 2 at midnight.
The City of Cleveland encourages everyone to leave valuable items at home or secured in the trunk of their vehicle.
41.499320 -81.694361