City unveils plans for Cleveland Indians home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians home opener will bring crowds downtown.

The team hosts the Chicago White Sox April 1 in a sold out game.

The game is at 4:10 p.m.

The City is asking people to carpool or use public transportation to ease traffic congestion.

Parking restrictions will be in effect on Monday, April 1 from noon to midnight.

Parking restrictions include:

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road, both sides

West Huron Road from Ontario Street to West Superior Avenue

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

Uber and Lyft Drop-off and Pick-up:

Erie Court is designated for Uber, Lyft and other paid driving service drop-off and pick-up location. This area is authorized for use on April 1 from 12 p.m. until April 2 at midnight.

The City of Cleveland encourages everyone to leave valuable items at home or secured in the trunk of their vehicle.