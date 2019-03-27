Bike set up as memorial to Warren couple’s son stolen from front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio-- A Trumbull County couple says they were heart broken when they discovered that someone had stolen a memorial from their front yard. It was a tribute to their late son.

Garrett Wonders was an Ohio State graduate, a Naval officer, a nuclear engineer and a world-class bicyclist invited to the 2004 U.S. Olympic trials. That year, he was struck and killed by a pickup truck while on a training ride. He was 25 years old.

“There are no words to describe the shock and the pain. You`re not supposed to lose a child,” said Shelley Wonders, Garrett’s mother.

His parents put one of his old bicycles in the front yard of their home as a Christmas decoration and decided to keep it there for the last 15 years.

“It always warmed my heart to see it, just a remembrance of him was a wonderful thing," said Jay Wonders, Garrett's father.

"He`s still here, even though we can`t see him or talk to him. He`s still here," Shelley said.

On Sunday, the couple found the bike had been stolen.

“I know that people can do some foolish things, but in what universe is it OK to take something that belongs to someone else?" Shelley said.

As a result of the bike being out in the elements for the past 15 years, it no longer works and has no value to anyone but the family of Garrett Wonders. They are hoping that the thief or thieves will return the bike once they realize its importance.

"It would be wonderful. It would mean that all the work that`s gone into doing things like this has paid off," Jay said.

The family said if the bike is returned, there will be no questions asked. There is a chance the bike may have been dumped, so they are asking Warren residents to keep an eye out for it.