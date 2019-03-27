UPDATE: Barberton police say missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Akron

BARBERTON, Ohio — Barberton police were looking for a missing three-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

Thankfully, at just after 11 p.m., police gave an update that the little girl named Ellie was found safe.

She and her biological mother, Melissa Ludwig, were found in Akron by the Akron Police Department.

They are both unharmed.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

According to a press release sent out earlier Wednesday evening, Ludwig did not have custody of the child and was believed to have “substantial issues that officers believe have put Ellie in jeopardy.”

Once again, the child is safe.