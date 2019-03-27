ATV driver says he didn’t know he was being chased on I-480

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The ATV rider who state troopers tried to pull over on Interstate 480 last week says he had no idea police were chasing him.

Albert G. Kelley, 31, turned himself in on Wednesday.

"I thought the patrol person was just trying to escort me off the highway and not like pursue," said Kelley.

Kelley admits that he is the one in this police dash cam video riding an all-terrain vehicle on Interstate 480 last Wednesday. He says he couldn't get the ATV into this pickup truck so he decided to ride it home.

"Brookpark Road was closed; I didn't think nothing of it and next thing you know, I'm on the highway. It's like oh, I'm only going one exit, what's the big deal?" said Kelley.

"Typically those vehicles are not designed to be operated at highway speed or if they are, it's certainly unsafe for them to be operated, among traffic," said Lt. Robert Gable.

The trooper who spotted the ATV tried to pull over Kelley as he entered the highway, but the video shows he kept going. The State Highway Patrol says he led troopers on a brief pursuit until they terminated the chase near an Elementary School on West 150th Street.

But Kelley tells FOX 8 he was not trying to elude police.

"I didn't know that I was being really chased; I thought they were just trying to get me off the highway and like 'hey, go home,'" Kelley said.

Soon after the State Highway Patrol released the dash cam video, anonymous callers identified Kelley as the ATV rider.

"I thought everything was over until I get home and I see a video the next day because people posted it and sent it to me," he explained.

"People are tired of recklessness on the roadways and they're speaking out," said Lt. Gable.

"I apologized for it. They did a great job doing what they had to do. They tracked me down, even though I wasn't even, not trying to hide," said Kelley.

Kelley is charged with several misdemeanor traffic violations, including failing to comply and operating an ATV on a public highway.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

