Arkansas woman wins $150,000 Powerball ticket after losing home in fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman who lost her home in a fire back in February won $150,000 playing Powerball last week.

According to a press release, LeAndra Clay bought the ticket for the March 23 drawing and was shocked when she had four white ball numbers plus the Powerball number. She also paid an extra dollar for the Power Play, which multiplied her $50,000 prize by three.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t check the numbers right away because she has been living in a shed without electricity. So when she finally got the chance to see the results, she immediately thought, “He’s an on-time God.”

“I don’t have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed. I knew that God would bless me soon,” said Clay.

She said she plans to pay her tithes and then buy a house and car.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing now stands at $750 million – the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The cash option is an estimated $465.5 million.