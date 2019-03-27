Akron man pleads guilty to killing woman, burying remains in backyard

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man accused of killing a woman appeared in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

David Callaghan, 53, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and domestic violence. Judge Alison Breaux will sentenced him on May 6.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Callaghan beat 54-year-old Martha Freitag to death in July 2018. Her remains were found in the backyard of her home on Crouse Street in Akron more than a month later.

Police said Freitag’s daughter reported her missing on Sept. 5 when she had not been in contact with her mom for more than a month and there was no response at the house.

According to prosecutors, Callaghan and Freitag had a previous relationship. Callaghan was staying at her home.

