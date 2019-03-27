Akron man pleads guilty to killing woman, burying remains in backyard

Posted 12:02 pm, March 27, 2019, by

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man accused of killing a woman appeared in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

David A. Callaghan (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

David Callaghan, 53, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and domestic violence. Judge Alison Breaux will sentenced him on May 6.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Callaghan beat 54-year-old Martha Freitag to death in July 2018. Her remains were found in the backyard of her home on Crouse Street in Akron more than a month later.

Police said Freitag’s daughter reported her missing on Sept. 5 when she had not been in contact with her mom for more than a month and there was no response at the house.

According to prosecutors, Callaghan and Freitag had a previous relationship. Callaghan was staying at her home.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.