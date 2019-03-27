6-year-old reunited with lost military doll with photo of her father

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A TV station in Kansas City, Missouri helped reunited a little girl with a very special doll.

Dina Morley works as a valet at Kansas City International Airport.

She says someone turned in a green and brown camoflauge Huggs to Go Daddy military doll with a picture of a little girl and her dad.

No one came for the doll for several days, so Morley called KMBC.

They shared a picture of the doll on their Facebook page, and the doll’s owner was found.

The doll belongs to 6-year-old Katherine Whipple.

The picture on the doll is of her and her father, who is away on deployment.

“We were at a daddy daughter date at Chuck E Cheese,” Katherine Whipple told KMBC about the photo.

Katherine dropped the doll while she was racing to catch a plane with her mother, Army Capt. Eileen Whipple.

