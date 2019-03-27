$20,000 reward offered after horse stabbed to death, two others stolen from farm in Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a horse was found stabbed to death and two others were stolen from a farm.

According to WTVJ, the gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday.

The owner of the horse, who was named Destiny, believes she was lured down a dark road before she was stabbed multiple times.

She told the TV outlet that Destiny was able to escape her attackers and make it back to the farm, where she died.

The other two horses are still missing.

Animal Recovery Mission is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.