2-year-old hospitalized with rare flu complication in St. Louis

Posted 7:33 am, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, March 27, 2019


ST. LOUIS, Missouri – 2-year-old Layla Thomas was rushed to the hospital on March 18 with a 107 degree fever.

The family says it happened following simply symptoms.

“She had just a runny nose, maybe a little cough but nothing out of the ordinary that we hadn’t seen before,” said Layla’s aunt Jessica Kile told KMOV.

Doctors diagnosed Layla with necrotic encephalitis.

It’s a rare complication of the flu now attacking her brain.

Doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital say she has a 50-50 chance of survival.

The family has started a GoFundMe for hospital bills.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 38.627003 by -90.199404.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.