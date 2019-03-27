2-year-old hospitalized with rare flu complication in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – 2-year-old Layla Thomas was rushed to the hospital on March 18 with a 107 degree fever.
The family says it happened following simply symptoms.
“She had just a runny nose, maybe a little cough but nothing out of the ordinary that we hadn’t seen before,” said Layla’s aunt Jessica Kile told KMOV.
Doctors diagnosed Layla with necrotic encephalitis.
It’s a rare complication of the flu now attacking her brain.
Doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital say she has a 50-50 chance of survival.
The family has started a GoFundMe for hospital bills.
