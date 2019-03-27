14-year-old earns $200,000 playing Fortnite

SMITHTOWN, New York – A Long Island teen is balancing work and school, but he doesn’t have a typical job.

Griffin Spikoski, 14, is a professional video game athlete.

He works with Misfits Gaming and has earned $200,000.

According to KTRK, Griffin uploaded a video to YouTube 9 months ago which showed him beating a popular Fortnite gamer.

The video got 7.5 million views.

He now has more than a million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Griffin, who’s known online as “Sceptic,” plays the game about eight hours during the week (after finishing online classes for high school) and up to 18 hours on the weekends.

“I want parents to know that, you know, if their kids do enjoy playing games and they have a passion for it and they’re really good at it, they should treat it as any other sport,” Spikoski said.

Griffin said he’s saving the money.