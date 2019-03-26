× Wanted man tries to escape Akron police by jumping in lake

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police arrested a man wanted for aggravated burglary, abduction and felony assault Saturday.

Paul Messenger, 23, was wanted in connection with a domestic incident that happened at a home on Eva Avenue in Akron on March 18.

Police put out an alert for Messenger following the incident.

According to officers, he was spotted Saturday at Springfield Lake.

Police say Messenger jumped in in an escape attempt.

He was arrested a short time later.

Messenger was booked into the Summit County Jail.

41.081445 -81.519005