Caught on video: Suspect assaults corrections officer in Solon City Jail

SOLON, Ohio - FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video from the Solon City Jail that led to additional charges against Robert Gullia.

Gullia was initially jailed on March 14 following a domestic violence call.

Police said he swung a golf club at an officer and punched another in the eye during that arrest.

Video taken inside the jail on March 17 shows a struggle with a corrections officer.

On the video, you see Gullia swing several times at the officer in a fight that starts off camera.

Gullia is seen on the video landing several hits as the corrections officer tries to subdue him.

The fight continues down the hallway, where Gullia is still struggling to escape and at one point grabs a fire extinguisher.

It's at that time several other corrections officers come in the hallway to get Gullia under control.

Solon police responded to the jail.

Gullia faces charges of assault and harassment by an inmate in the March 17 incident.

