CLEVELAND– While many toddlers are learning their shapes and colors, one little boy knows more than his numbers. He can match numbers and their corresponding Cavs players.

Robert Book posted video of his son naming the current roster on Sunday. It’s adorable how he says Matthew Dellavadova.

@cavs can we get some love for this 2 year old learning the entire roster and their jersey numbers? @kevinlove @Larrydn22 @Channing_Frye pic.twitter.com/GEiDDgUiSW — Robert Book (@rbbook1) March 25, 2019

The clip caught the attention of the Cavs and Larry Nance Jr., who posted, “This kid is the real 🐐”

