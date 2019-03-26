‘Turn your mess up into a dress up’: Teacher makes dress using her students’ doodles, soon goes viral

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A Texas teacher’s work of art made with 580 of her students’ doodles is going viral.

ABC News reports that Rebecca Bonner said she laid out a dress for two weeks and let her students doodle on it with fabric markers and sharpies.

She said she got the idea from a Facebook group of elementary art teachers. The students were between the ages of three and 11.

“Being their teacher dressed up in their doodles is always fun,” she said.”I think it’s really important for kids to have that outlet, to have that place to create, and that freedom to create.”

She said her catchphrase is “turn your mess up into a dress up.”

After all the doodling was complete, her daughter, Charlece Lake, posted photos of her mom’s dress on Twitter, and it soon went viral.

my mom is the cutest art teacher ever!! She made a dress and had every one of her students draw one thing on the dress for her to wear. This was her at her student’s art show tonight. IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/6Q7L2mq5jQ — Charlece Lake (@charlece_lake) March 23, 2019

“I think she just inspires students to be creative and just make their mistakes into something beautiful,” Lake told ABC News.

