‘Steel Magnolias’ coming to theaters for 30th anniversary

CLEVELAND- Call your friends and let them know “Steel Magnolias” is returning to theaters in honor of the movie’s 30th anniversary.

According to Fathom Events’ website, the special anniversary event will be in select theaters on May 19, May 21 and May 22.

The movie, starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts, is about their bond in a small Louisiana parish and how they deal with the death of one of their own.

At the center of the group is Shelby, played by Roberts who won a Golden Globe for her role. She was also nominated for an Oscar.

**CLICK HERE to find a movie theater near you**