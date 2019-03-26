× Show Info: March 26, 2019

Cooking for a Cause

It’s a night featuring the food and drink of northeast Ohio’s top restaurants and it’s all for a good cause. Brandon Chrostowski from Edwin’s shared the details about Market at the Food Bank. It’s Sunday, April 28th. https://harvestforhunger.org/



Classic Collection

Whether you’re a car lover or not, the vintage collection at Sunnyside Chevy is sure to rev your engine. David had the chance to explore the collection. Click here to watch the piece.

Safety Upgrades for Your Home

The temperatures may indicate it is still winter but now is the time to plan spring home improvements. Mike Talty from Clover Electric shared a few tips and tricks. http://www.cloverelectric.com/

What’s for lunch?

Who’s hungry? For fifty years Mr. Chicken has been feeding northeast Ohio. Natalie stopped by the Maple Heights location to learn more about the local company. Click here to watch the story. https://mrchickencle.com/

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Need a close to home spring getaway? Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky has something for everyone. www.kalahariresorts.com

Easter Candies from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn is one stop shopping for Easter treats! There are locations in Ashland, Norton and Summit Mall https://grandpascheesebarn.com/

Barbecue Staple

It’s quite possibly the best bar-b-que in town. David stopped by Beckham’s B&M Bar-B-Que in Lyndhurst. https://www.gotribs.net/

Skin Care Needs

An expert from Apex Skin stopped by the studio to explain how what you eat effects your skin. Click here to find the location closest to you. https://www.apexskin.com/