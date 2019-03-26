Rock Hall to honor Cleveland’s ‘Sax Man’ on day of Indians home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will pay tribute to the man fondly known as "The Sax Man" on the day of the Cleveland Indians home opener -- this coming Monday, April 1.

The Rock Hall will pay homage to Maurice Reedus, Jr. by playing a recording of Reedus' rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" on their Rock Boxes across downtown Cleveland.

You'll be able to hear the song every hour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Reedus, who passed away last April, played his saxophone for years on Cleveland's streets. It was always extra special to hear and see him play before and after Indians games as fans left Progressive Field.

***Read more, here***