Prosecutor: Ohio pastor urged ministers to have sex with teen

TOLEDO, Ohio — Federal prosecutors in Ohio say text messages show that a pastor who’s accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl for sex also encouraged two other ministers to have sex with her.

The child sex trafficking trial for Anthony Haynes began Monday in Toledo. He could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

The two other Toledo-area pastors charged in the investigation have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say Haynes had promised the girl’s mother he’d take care of her, but he instead began having sex with her at his church and a motel until she was 17.

Haynes’ attorney told jurors that the allegations are shocking, but there’s not enough evidence to prove the trafficking and conspiracy charges he faces.

