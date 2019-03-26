Opening statements begin Tuesday in capital murder case for man charged with killing Cleveland couple at car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Opening statements are expected Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial for Joseph McAlpin, the man accused of gunning down a couple who owned a car dealership in Cleveland.

A jury was seated Monday, after a week of jury selection.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 31-year-old.

Police say Joseph McAlpin and two others broke into Mister Cars on East 185th Street in April of 2017. They say McAlpin killed the owners, Trina Tomola and her husband, Michael Kuznik.

The couple’s 19-year-old son found them both shot in the head at the car lot.

McAlpin is also accused of shooting and killing their dog.

The two other men allegedly with McAlpin, Jerome Diggs and Andrew Keener, were arrested as well. Kenner has pleaded guilty.

Cleveland police identified McAlpin as a suspect through DNA evidence.

He was originally indicted on 25 counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals.

