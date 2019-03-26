Ohio coffee shop gets visit from filmmaker Ron Howard

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Filmmaker Ron Howard must love the Buckeye State.  He was spotted at a Middletown coffee shop, near Cincinnati, and it was reportedly his second stop in six months.

Triple Moon Coffee Company posted photos on Facebook of some of their workers with the director on Monday, and said, “Look who came to see us again today, our friend Ron Howard!” They said he was even sporting one of their hats.

According to WLWT, Howard could be in town to scout locations for a movie, which is reportedly a film adaptation of a book written by Middletown native J.D. Vance called, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

