New Chardon salt cave lounge leaves customers craving for more

CHARDON, OHIO - It's a unique escape at Chardon Square, that's leaving customers craving more salt.

Good thing Salty, now open, has plenty in store. Whether it's the pink Himalayan salt variety or the kind shipped from Europe, Salty is gaining attention as Geauga County's first salt cave lounge.

"This all happened within nine months, it all just fell into place it started to boom," said Candace Zinner the owner of Salty.

Salt therapy helps with lung problems, sinus, skin ailments -- it's good for eczema, psoriasis it helps with inflammation," said Zinner.

Zinner is not a doctor and does not claim to be. However, it's not stopping anyone in-store Tuesday from giving this type of therapy a try.

"I am relaxing," said Barb Scozzie a customer. "I am enjoying an ionic foot detox. It's supposed to draw toxins from your body and I've noticed reduced brain fog."

The biggest draw for clients is behind an unassuming door that leads to a shoe and tech-free zone. According to Zinner, the walls and floor of the salt cave are packed with 11 tons of salt. Zinner says salt particles are dispensed into the air that provides respiratory benefits.

"This is not a normal salt it is mined from the Wieliczka salt mine in Poland," explained Zinner. Eight customers are allowed into the salt cave at a time for a 45-minute session. Some who have traveled to natural salt caves overseas say this one in their backyard did not disappoint.

"After being in a salt mine in the Ukraine, this is a wonderful way that they have recreated the therapeutic area of the mine," said customer Susan Lawson. For customers says the experience is about a state of mind.

"I think it's beautiful," said Jessica Bucaro a customer. "It's very relaxing and calming I love it here." The business is planning a grand opening on April 19.

