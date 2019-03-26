Maria’s Field of Hope will continue in 2019 with beautiful sunflowers in Avon

Posted 10:39 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47PM, March 26, 2019

AVON, Ohio -- A wonderful announcement from Prayers From Maria on Tuesday: Maria's Field of Hope will continue in 2019.

The foundation posted on social media, "We are very happy to announce that the Jacob’s Group is generously allowing us to use the same land again, while not in development, for Maria’s Field of Hope 2019!"

The field is located on Chester in Avon. Prayers From Maria says it continues to look for a permanent home for Maria's Field of Hope.

The beautiful sunflower display was planted by Ed and Megan McNamara as a sign of hope and to draw attention to their mission to help fight juvenile cancers.

**You can donate, here**

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.