Maria’s Field of Hope will continue in 2019 with beautiful sunflowers in Avon

AVON, Ohio -- A wonderful announcement from Prayers From Maria on Tuesday: Maria's Field of Hope will continue in 2019.

The foundation posted on social media, "We are very happy to announce that the Jacob’s Group is generously allowing us to use the same land again, while not in development, for Maria’s Field of Hope 2019!"

The field is located on Chester in Avon. Prayers From Maria says it continues to look for a permanent home for Maria's Field of Hope.

The beautiful sunflower display was planted by Ed and Megan McNamara as a sign of hope and to draw attention to their mission to help fight juvenile cancers.

You can donate, here

