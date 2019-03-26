× Man suspected in Portage County bank robbery, three other hold-ups

RAVENNA, Ohio– The Portage County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a Randolph Township bank.

Mathew Shilling is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on Waterloos Road on March 5, as well as the Circle K on East Main Street in Ravenna, the Circle K on West Main Street in Ravenna Township and the BP on Route 14 in Ravenna Township.

Detectives searched his house, and seized clothes, a firearm, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Schilling was charged with drug possession and detectives are seeking federal bank robbery charges.