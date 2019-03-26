Man suspected in Portage County bank robbery, three other hold-ups

Posted 3:33 pm, March 26, 2019, by

Mathew Schilling (Photo courtesy: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

RAVENNA, Ohio– The Portage County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a Randolph Township bank.

Mathew Shilling is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on Waterloos Road on March 5, as well as the Circle K on East Main Street in Ravenna, the Circle K on West Main Street in Ravenna Township and the BP on Route 14 in Ravenna Township.

Detectives searched his house, and seized clothes, a firearm, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Schilling was charged with drug possession and detectives are seeking federal bank robbery charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.