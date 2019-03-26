× Lorain Councilman Angel Arroyo fined, jail time suspended in domestic violence case

LORAIN, Ohio– Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo appeared in court on Tuesday on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in January.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Arroyo was ordered to pay a $750 fine and his 120-day jail sentenced was suspended.

According to the police report, the councilman’s wife told officers Arroyo pushed her and hit her in the ribs. He was extremely intoxicated and struggled with officers as they put him in handcuffs, police said.

Arroyo is also facing charges from a crash earlier this month. Lorain police said he didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle. His eyes were watery and he smelled of alcoholic beverages, officers at the scene reported.

That case was continued until May 7.

