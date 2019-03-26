Lakewood raises age to purchase tobacco to 21; Tallmadge considering similar measure

The City Council in Lakewood recently approved legislation to raise the minimum age for the sale of all tobacco and nicotine products.

You now have to be 21 to purchase those items in Lakewood city limits.

“This change strikes the right balance by raising the age, but also decriminalizing our enforcement. Council worked hard to make sure that this law isn’t about punishing small businesses or kids, but is instead about making a meaningful difference in the health of our community and our young people’s future,” Council President Sam O’Leary said in a statement.

You can read the full ordinance here.

The new ordinance imposes fines and the revocation of a retailer’s permit to sell tobacco and nicotine products if they fail to comply with the new requirements.

Tallmadge City Council has a similar measure that had a first reading on March 14.