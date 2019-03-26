Jarvis Landry to host celebrity softball game at Classic Park in Eastlake

Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

EASTLAKE, Ohio– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will host a softball game at Classic Park in Eastlake on June 15.

The inaugural Jarvis Landry and Friends Celebrity Softball Game is intended to give fans a chance to interact with players, according to a news release on Tuesday. There will be giveaways and autograph opportunities.

“The passion of football fans in northeast Ohio is unbelievable. Being able to host a memorable event for our fans, like this softball game, is a chance to bring everyone together this June in anticipation of a big season this fall. I can’t wait to see the Orange and Brown pack the stands at Classic Park,” Landry said in a news release.

The celebrity participants have not been announced.

Tickets for the inaugural Jarvis Landry and Friends Celebrity Softball Game go on sale on Wednesday at 9 a.m. They range in price from $20 to $47.

