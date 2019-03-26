Charges dropped against Empire actor Jussie Smollett

“I’m frying!” Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg recreate scene from ‘Titanic’ in hilarious new promo

Posted 11:13 am, March 26, 2019, by

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have done it again.

The two released a promo for the new  “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge” on VH1, and in it hilariously recreate a famous scene from “Titanic.”

It begins with the famous “Titanic” song, “My Heart Will Go On,” as Snoop says: “How splendid to see you Mar…”

That’s when Stewart puts her finger to his lips and pulls him to the “bow” of a glorious kitchen.

Next comes the movie’s “I’m flying!” scene. Except Snoop Dogg says: “I’m frying, Martha, I’m frying!”

Watch the promo above.

Potluck Party Challenge premieres April 3.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.