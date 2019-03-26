“I’m frying!” Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg recreate scene from ‘Titanic’ in hilarious new promo

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have done it again.

The two released a promo for the new “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge” on VH1, and in it hilariously recreate a famous scene from “Titanic.”

It begins with the famous “Titanic” song, “My Heart Will Go On,” as Snoop says: “How splendid to see you Mar…”

That’s when Stewart puts her finger to his lips and pulls him to the “bow” of a glorious kitchen.

Next comes the movie’s “I’m flying!” scene. Except Snoop Dogg says: “I’m frying, Martha, I’m frying!”

Watch the promo above.

Potluck Party Challenge premieres April 3.