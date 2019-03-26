× Get ready for a detour: Major road closure coming in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio –A major road closure in Bay Village is just days away.

Signs are up announcing the closure of Lake Road in both directions for 120 days.

“Lake Road will be closing April 1. It will be an inconvenience for residents,” said Mayor Paul Koomar.

The road will be closed between Cahoon and Dover Center Roads while ODOT replaces the bridge over Cahoon Creek.

“It’s a 1917 bridge foundation so it has served us well, but safety is important and ODOT has determined we have to improve it,” said Koomar.

Drivers will be detoured along Cahoon, Wolf, and Dover Center roads.

So, what will Lake Road look like when it’s all done?

According to the city, the new bridge will have bike lanes and a walking path underneath it that will give pedestrians access to Lake Erie.

The city says Bay Village police will be posted at the closure to assist drivers on the detours.