Fox Recipe Box: Lake Erie Perch Sliders

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's fish fry season and if you love a good fish sandwich than you are going to love this recipe. Kathryn Neidus is the executive chef at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater in Highland Heights and she shared her recipe for Lake Erie Perch Sliders with Fox 8's Kristi Capel. The Rustic Grill is offering a Friday fish fry during Lent. Click here for more information.

Lake Erie Perch Sliders with Apple Fennel Slaw, Garlic Aioli & Cajun Wedge Fries

Fresh yellow perch 3 boneless/skinless filets per person

Hawaiian rolls 3 per person

For the slaw mix:

1 cup sliced green cabbage

¼ cup grated carrot

½ cup shaved fennel

½ cup julienne apple ( skin off)

Slaw dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbl honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix in a small mixing bowl with whisk.

Perch Breading:

5 large eggs, whisked in a bowl

1 cup seasoned flour ( 1 tbl salt ½ tsp pepper)

1 cup fine plain breadcrumbs

Cajun seasoning:

5tbl Kosher salt

2 tbl Cayenne pepper

2 tbl Garlic powder

2 tbl Paprika

1tbl Dried oregano

1tbl Dried thyme

1 ½ tbl Ground black pepper

1 tbl Onion powder

½ tsp Red pepper flakes

2 tbl Brown sugar

Procedures:

Cajun wedge fries: buy your favorite plain wedge fries in the freezer section of grocery store. Bake and when done toss in a bowl with desired amount of Cajun seasoning.

Bread each filet in order of flour, egg and breadcrumbs with a nice even coat

Either pan fry in a cast iron skillet with Or deep fry in a 350 degree pot of canola, vegetable or soybean oil ( please make sure you do extra research on deep frying at home for safety)fry for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Take out of oil and cool on a sheet trey with paper towel to take off oil. Salt the fish when it comes out of oil for extra seasoning.

In a bowl mix your vegetables and apples in a bowl and add a few tablespoons of the slaw dressing until desired coating. Slice your Hawaiian rolls in half lengthwise, place perch on the bottom half of bun, top with apple fennel slaw. Spread the top half of the Hawaiian roll with either mayo or garlic aioli( garlic mayo) top the bun place a toothpick and serve.