First African-American female Naval Academy graduate in Cleveland for Women’s History Month

CLEVELAND-She entered the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis as the only African American female in the first class of women back in 1976.

In its continuing salute during women's history month, the City of Cleveland welcoming Janie Mines to City Hall this afternoon. Talking about her past, her present and future for women, just like her, currently serving our country.

Janie Mines is the first-African American female graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served as keynote speaker during Cleveland’s final women's history month event inside the city hall rotunda, highlighting the theme to salute women in the military.

After graduating in 1980, earning a bachelor of science in engineering, Mines served in a variety of roles in the U.S. Navy, held management positions in a variety of corporations and, in 2002, held the honor of being an Olympic torchbearer.

She recently authored a book titled, “No Coincidences,” which highlights her personal journey in the armed forces, a woman who stood alone and forced the military into making changes for generations to come.

Mines said, "The most senior position at the academy is a woman. The distinguished graduate awards this year had the first award going to a woman. Since January of 2013, I serve on DACOWITS, the Defense Advisory Committee and Women's Services for the Secretary of Defense, all positions have been open to women across the military so it has changed phenomenally since we started.”

Since 2013, the combat exclusion policy was also lifted for women in the U.S. Naval Academy.