FDA warns people are harming pets to get painkillers

The FDA has issued a warning to veterinarians nationwide to look out for people who are trying to get drugs by harming pets.

In a 2016 survey, 13% of veterinarians said they met with animal owners who had intentionally made an animal ill, injured, or seem to be injured, to obtain opioid medications.

The FDA listed guidelines for veterinarians on what to look for, including people who ask for specific medications by name and suspect injuries in a new patient.

The FDA believes people may be doctor shopping veterinarians to see what kind of drugs they can get.

Veterinarians in several states have to report when they dispense any controlled substances.

Ohio is not one of those states.