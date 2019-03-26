FDA to pet owners: Do not feed pups certain Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw dog food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cautioned pet owners not to feed their pets three specific lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw dog food.

The FDA says samples from the lots tested positive for salmonella.

The following products are affected; if you have any of them, you’re asked to throw them away:

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 11, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018

According to the FDA, the alert was issued because the three lots “represent a serious threat to human and animal health” because they contain salmonella. People with symptoms of salmonella should call their health care providers; call a veterinarian if your pet has symptoms of salmonella.

The FDA says the products are manufactured by Arrow Reliance Inc., doing business as Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, and are sold online directly to customers. The FDA collected and analyzed unopened samples of products from the three lots after receiving a consumer complaint; samples from all three lots were said to have tested positive for salmonella.

If you have one of the products, stop feeding it to your pet and throw it out right away in a secure container. Also, the FDA says anyone who has the affected product should clean refrigerators/freezers where the product was stored and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with.

