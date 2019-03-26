Cleveland Browns to debut new uniforms in 2020: ‘Nothing fancy’

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after making a catch on a two-point conversion attempt during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday made it official: 2019 will be the team’s final season in their current uniforms.

“We’re officially set to debut new uniforms in 2020, embodying our mindset of “nothing fancy,'” the Browns tweeted.

The team said the uniforms will embrace their rich tradition and unique distinction as the only NFL franchise with orange and brown as its two primary colors.

Dee Haslam said the uniforms will be a hit with fans. “Yeah, I think they’re making great progress on it. I think we got it right this time,” she said.

